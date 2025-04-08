LAMAT 25 Brings Critical Hearing Care to St. Kitts and Nevis

As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, a team of U.S. Air Force and non-governmental organization audiologists provided hearing care for more than 500 people in St. Kitts and Nevis, including 168 hearing aid fittings. There are no audiologists on either island of the federation, making this contribution by LAMAT 25 team members even more significant. (U.S. Air Force video by Julian Hernandez) **SHORTENED VERSION OF FULL VIDEO STORY FOR SOCIAL MEDIA USE**
|04.02.2025
|04.11.2025 13:48
|Package
|958514
|250402-F-RT682-9002
|DOD_110920561
|00:02:04
|KN
|1
|1
