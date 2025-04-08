LAMAT 25 Brings Critical Hearing Care to St. Kitts and Nevis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, a team of U.S. Air Force and non-governmental organization audiologists provided hearing care for more than 500 people in St. Kitts and Nevis, including 168 hearing aid fittings. There are no audiologists on either island of the federation, making this contribution by LAMAT 25 team members even more significant. (U.S. Air Force video by Julian Hernandez)