Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAMAT 25 Brings Critical Hearing Care to St. Kitts and Nevis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    04.02.2025

    Video by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, a team of U.S. Air Force and non-governmental organization audiologists provided hearing care for more than 500 people in St. Kitts and Nevis, including 168 hearing aid fittings. There are no audiologists on either island of the federation, making this contribution by LAMAT 25 team members even more significant. (U.S. Air Force video by Julian Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958513
    VIRIN: 240402-F-RT682-9001
    Filename: DOD_110920546
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: KN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT 25 Brings Critical Hearing Care to St. Kitts and Nevis, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LAMAT 25 Brings Vital Hearing Care to St. Kitts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Forces Southern
    81st Training Wing
    81st Medical Group
    Air Force Reserve Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    LAMAT25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download