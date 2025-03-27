Partnership in Flight: 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Strengthens U.S.-Australia Ties at Avalon 2025

Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Guy, a Soldier assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, poses...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Guy, a Soldier assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, poses for a photo with a spectator at the 2025 Avalon Australian International Airshow at Avalon, Australia, March 29, 2025. Avalon 2025 provides an opportunity to reaffirm bilateral defense ties and explore emerging aviation technologies for future force integration. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia) see less | View Image Page

AVALON, Australia – Held from March 25–30, Soldiers from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (16CAB) showcased more than just aircraft during this year’s Australian International Airshow—they demonstrated what partnership, trust, and interoperability truly look like in action.



Bringing two AH-64E Apache helicopters from Washington’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Australia—one of which was showcased at Avalon—was a first not only for 16CAB but also for the Royal Australian Air Force and Australian Army. This marked the first time Apaches were transported to Australia utilizing RAAF C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, requiring careful joint planning and coordination. The mission was a key milestone in demonstrating combined logistics capability and strengthening the growing relationship between the two allied forces.



For many of the Soldiers on the ground, Avalon was more than a mission—it was a career milestone.



"Once in a lifetime opportunity, and I was absolutely blessed to be able to come out here," said Spc. Samuel Ambrose, an Apache maintainer with the 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. "Meeting people, seeing incredible aircraft, and being part of something bigger with our Australian partners—it’s been unforgettable."



Ambrose, who helped load and unload the Apaches alongside Australian aircrew, described the operation as a true joint effort.



"Almost everyone on our team hadn’t done a C-17 Apache load before," Ambrose said. "But the Australians were right there with us. It took patience and coordination, but we got it done safely. That kind of experience is valuable—not just technically, but for building trust."



Pfc. Cooper Ross, a junior Soldier on his first international mission, echoed that sentiment.

"When I joined, I wanted to travel and work with other countries. This was my first time out of the U.S., and it was eye-opening," Ross said. "Working with the Australians on the C-17 unload—it was a challenge, but also a great learning moment. Everyone pitched in ideas, and we figured it out together."



For Capt. Gregory Laboe, an Apache pilot and former company commander, the experience had both operational and personal significance.



"Getting the Apache to Avalon was a complex mission—no one person could have done it alone," Laboe said. "It was a combined effort across nations, services, and specialties. From loadmasters to pilots to maintainers, everyone had a role, and everyone stepped up."



Laboe is also closely tied to the Australian Army through the U.S.-Australia Apache pilot exchange program. As former commander of Alpha Company, 1-229th ARB, he worked side-by-side with Capt. Alex Paranthoine, an Australian officer embedded with the unit.



"Alex was my executive officer and I've worked with him for over 18 months," Laboe said. "He helped run missions, trained our junior pilots, and was a key part of our team. We brief the same, rehearse the same, and think the same in the cockpit. That’s the kind of interoperability that makes us stronger as a combined force."



Capt. Alex Paranthoine has flown the Tiger for eight years with the Australian Army and transitioned to the AH-64E Apache through the U.S. Army's aircrew qualification course. As an exchange pilot with 16CAB, he's been flying Apaches alongside his U.S. counterparts for nearly two years.



"It's been fantastic. Being embedded with 16CAB has allowed me to build experience ahead of Australia receiving its own fleet later this year," Paranthoine said. "We’ve been flying missions together, training together, and learning together. It ensures we hit the ground running when the aircraft arrive in Australia."



Paranthoine emphasized the value of the exchange program and joint exercises.



"The exchange is incredibly important. The U.S. is one of our closest allies. Being able to train and operate together—speaking the same language, planning the same way—ensures seamless integration," he said.



One of Paranthoine’s most memorable moments involved a multinational live-fire event in the Yakima Training Center.



"Flying with four Apaches, live-firing alongside our American mates through the mountains—that was an incredible experience," he said. "Working with Capt. Laboe as his XO was also a great opportunity. Sure, we speak the same language, but there were definitely a few lost-in-translation moments. It made for some good laughs and stronger bonds."



As Australia prepares to field its own AH-64E fleet by the end of 2025, events like Avalon serve as more than just displays—they’re rehearsals for deeper integration.



"If we’re ever called to operate together in the Indo-Pacific, it won’t be the first time we’ve worked side-by-side," Laboe said. "These personal relationships matter. You may see the same people from partner nations down the road—next year or 10 years from now."



In the final days of Avalon, both U.S. and Australian crews continued engaging with the public, offering static tours of the Apaches and sharing stories with the next generation of aviation enthusiasts. For Ambrose, that interaction has been the highlight.



"Handing out pins, drawing Apache sketches for kids—that’s the part I’ll remember most," he said. "It’s cool showing people what we do, but it’s even better when they walk away excited about it."



As 16CAB prepares to redeploy home, the message from Avalon is clear: when partners train, fly, and problem-solve together, they build more than readiness—they build trust.