NORFOLK, Va. (March 24, 2025)—Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) and fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 8) have been recognized for their efforts by being awarded the Maritime Excellence Award (Maritime “E”) for calendar year 2024 on March 24.



Military Sealift Command provides seaborne support for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, operates and maintains ships providing mobile logistics and service support to the fleet; and supports scientific, military, and other programs. To accomplish these varied missions, MSC ships must achieve and maintain high standards of readiness and performance. The Maritime “E” Award promotes competition and recognizes ships that achieve the highest degree of operational readiness, performance, reliability, and safety during the calendar year.



“I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude and heartiest congratulations to the Civil Service Mariners who crew each of these great ships for their outstanding performance and professionalism during 2024,” stated Rear Adm. Phillip E. Sobeck, Commander, Military Sealift Command. “Keep up the great work!”



Following the announcement of the 2024 Maritime “E” recipients, respective MSC area commanders will present the crews of each winning ship a plaque and pennant to fly aboard the vessel.



Military Sealift Command exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations. MSC delivers agile logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world, under any conditions, 24/7, 365 days a year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.25.2025 12:50 Story ID: 493699 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 Military Sealift Command Ships Earn Maritime Excellence Award, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.