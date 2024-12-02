Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Michael Murphy conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241206-N-WV584-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

