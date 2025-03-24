Food Connects Us: Nutrition, Community Important for Service Members

By U.S. Army Lt. Col. Julianna Jayne, Defense Health Agency-Public Health, Registered Dietitian, PhD, RDN, CHES



Whether we’re deployed, training stateside, or sitting down with family at home, the food we consume not only fuels our bodies but also strengthens our bonds with one another. Reflecting on the importance of proper nutrition for health and the acknowledgement of how food unites us as a community. These concepts ring true with service members, where shared meals support mission readiness and build camaraderie.



The Importance of Nutrition in the Military

In the military, nutrition is more than a personal choice – it’s a mission-critical component. Every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, and Guardian depends on proper nutrition to perform at their peak. Balanced diets rich in essential nutrients enhance physical endurance, mental clarity and recovery from intense activity. For example, incorporating complex carbohydrates, lean proteins and healthy fats into meals provides sustained energy for rucksack marches or demanding physical training sessions. Vitamins and minerals found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains supports immune function, ensuring service members stay fit to fight. Hydration is another cornerstone of nutrition, as staying hydrated supports cognitive function and minimizes fatigue.



For service members who are training or deployed, operational rations, such as Meals, Ready-to-Eat, or MREs, or Unitized Groups Rations, known as UGRs, are designed to meet nutritional needs in challenging environments. While these rations may not replace the comfort of a home-cooked meal, they demonstrate how food is tailored to meet specific missions and sustain service members around the world.



Food as a Cultural Bridge

We all know that food is not just fuel—it’s a bridge that connects people across cultures, ranks and generations. Service members experience this firsthand. Shared meals in the dining facility, potlucks during holidays, and barbecues after field exercises all create opportunities to foster relationships and build unit cohesion. When service members are deployed, dining can become a moment of connection that boosts morale and sustains resilience.



“As the military sends service members all around the world, one of the many benefits of experiencing new cultures is also trying new foods,” said Joanna Reagan, a public health nutritionist with Defense Health Agency – Public Health in Aberdeen, Maryland. “Opportunities to eat or cook in new locations expands knowledge of spices, cooking styles, new ingredients and shopping experiences. Certainly, the location affects how adventurous one might be in trying new foods while keeping the principles of food safety in mind.”



Food also connects us to our heritage and reminds us of home. A meal from childhood or a favorite family recipe shared during downtime can provide comfort and strengthen resilience for service members stationed far away from friends and family. Sharing traditional dishes from another culture promotes understanding, camaraderie and appreciation of diversity.



“Sharing your favorite recipes and traditions with others can create lifetime memories, not to mention expanding your list of favorite recipes,” added Reagan.



Leading by Example

Military leaders play a vital role in modeling healthy eating habits. Leaders have an opportunity to model healthy habits that may influence service members’ behaviors. Demonstrating a commitment to nutrition by choosing balanced meals, encouraging hydration, and avoiding excessive junk food sets a positive example.



“Military leaders shape the culture of eating habits within the units they lead,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Troncoso, a family nurse practitioner and researcher at the Uniformed Services University’s Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing in Bethesda, Maryland. “Through their food choices, recommendations for unit events, and advocacy for healthier options within the food environment, they can promote a lifestyle of good nutrition.”



Leaders can also advocate for nutrition education. Military installations offer resources such as dietitians and health promotion programs designed to educate service members and their families on healthy eating. At Armed Forces Wellness Centers, service members and their families; retirees; and Department of Defense civilians can utilize health coaches to revie w health habits, analyze risk factors or explore personal health and wellness goals. AFWCs can be found on many installations. Leaders encouraging their teams to take advantage of these resources promotes mission readiness as well as long-term health and well-being.



Strengthening Family Bonds Through Food

For families, food is often the centerpiece of connection. Whether they gather to share a holiday meal or a quick dinner before a parent heads out for a late-night duty shift, families can enjoy spending time eating together.



Military spouses and children also play an important role in maintaining the nutritional health of the household. Preparing meals together can teach children about healthy eating habits and provide a sense of normalcy amid the unique challenges of military life. Cooking as a family is a chance to strengthen relationships and create lasting memories.



“Loneliness and isolation increase the risk for individuals to develop mental health challenges,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Boyd, a clinical psychologist with DHA-Public Health in Aberdeen. “Sitting down together to build connection over food can improve the physical and mental health of all family members involved and has been linked to preventing eating disorders, alcohol and substance abuse, violence, depression and suicidality.”



Family meals also encourage open communication and motivate parents to listen to children talk about their day, which communicates they are valued, said Boyd.



Research has shown that family meals support the health and well-being of children and parents, demonstrating the benefits of spending time together during meals for the whole family.



Conclusion

Take a moment to appreciate the many ways food impacts our lives. In the military, food is not only fuel — it enhances unity, resilience, and readiness. Prioritizing nutrition and sharing meals together strengthens the bonds that make our military community unique.



This month, take the opportunity to evaluate your nutritional habits and find ways to connect with those around you through food. Whether you’re sitting down for a meal with your team, trying a new recipe with your family, or learning about the cuisine of another culture, let food be the common ground that connects you to the people in your life.



Resources

Warfighter Wellness Nutrition - (https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-and-Marine-Corps-Force-Health-Protection-Command/Population-Health/Warfighter-Wellness/W2-Plan-of-Action/)

Human Performance Research Center – Nutritional Fitness - (https://www.hprc-online.org/nutrition)

Armed Forces Wellness Centers - (https://phc.amedd.army.mil/organization/hpw/Pages/ArmyWellnessCenters.aspx)



