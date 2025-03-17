Diving into the Reserves

Photo By Lt.j.g. Julian Jacobs | Surface Search and Rescue Swimmers assigned to the Command Naval Surface Forces...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Julian Jacobs | Surface Search and Rescue Swimmers assigned to the Command Naval Surface Forces Reserve component to Sea, practice critical search and rescue skills at the Charles Jackson French pool on Naval Base San Diego. By perfecting skills in the pool, swimmers can have the confidence and skill to execute life-saving maneuvers at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julian Jacobs). see less | View Image Page

Fins slice through cold water. Above the surface, an orange drysuit moves towards a swimmer in distress. Below, expert hands prepare to save a life. A week ago, this Search and Rescue Swimmer (SAR) was living his civilian life.

SAR Swimmers are essential to surface operations. As the last line of defense, SARs help to rescue, recover, and resuscitate Sailors who have fallen outside of a ship’s lifelines. A SAR swimmer’s critical role makes them a prerequisite “redline,” a requirement for every surface vessel to get underway and stay underway. To meet redline standards, each ship always needs two SAR swimmers onboard.

As the Surface Force looks to expand to 80% surge deployment capability by 2027, the force will need more SAR swimmers, ready to take on more time at sea, to provide flexibility to the fleet. How does the fleet supply this demand? Through Reserve Component to Sea (RCS) SAR Swimmers.

The RCS program sends Navy Reserve Sailors to sea, filling critical manning gaps. As qualified SAR swimmers end their time on active duty, this program allows them to maintain critical qualifications, maintain a civilian lifestyle, and execute SAR missions when called upon.

Swimmers like Gunners Mate Second Class Robert Case enjoy that flexibility. Case was hesitant coming into the reserves, but he cites his tenure as “the most fun” he’s had in the Navy. As a full-time student at the University of Auburn, studying Wildlife Enterprise Management, Case believes that “the reserves are what you make of it,” with extended service setting Sailors up professionally and financially. Case notes that the things he did on active duty gave him a resume “leagues above” the other students in his class, and before entering the civilian workforce, he viewed his service as a SAR Swimmer as a unique advantage when showing potential employers his work ethic and dedication.

When not on active support orders, reserve swimmers come together quarterly to participate in a “SAR-a-Palooza,” affectionately named by Boatswain's Mate Senior Chief Gregori Bianchini, the head of the program. During the week, RCS swimmers practice critical skills, maintain certifications, participate in group PT, and bond as a unit. The event is intensive and cumulative. The beginning of the week starts in the pool, where the swimmers warm up with distance swims, buddy drags, and mask skills, then moves into advanced maneuvers like SAR litter setup (a technique designed to keep the spine still during transport) and moving into STROP recoveries. The pool work throughout the week is designed to support and train behaviors directly practiced pierside in the week’s final event.

On the event’s penultimate day, Swimmers practice techniques they perfected throughout the week onboard a Surface Vessel this year aboard the USS Mustin (DDG 89). Cold and in the water for extended periods, the RCS sailors, clad in bright orange drysuits, alternate between time in the water as the active SAR swimmer, simulated Sailor in distress, and time back onboard, warming up. This real-life application of skills in an open water environment gives swimmers the confidence to execute real-time missions. HM2 Quinn Anderson went underway with the USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) for 3 months as part of RCS. This opportunity allowed Anderson to exercise the opportunity to train with the HMC onboard for in-rate advancement and professional knowledge as a nursing student in his civilian life.

To meet the expanding demands of the Surface Fleet, the Reserve Component to Sea (RCS) program plays a pivotal role in meeting the increasing demand for SAR swimmers as the Navy strives for 80% surge readiness by 2027. The program strengthens the fleet's operational capabilities by offering Reserve Sailors like Robert Case and Quinn Anderson the flexibility to balance civilian life and active-duty training. It enhances the professional development of those involved. Through rigorous training events like "SAR-a-Palooza" and real-world applications onboard ships, these dedicated swimmers are equipped to save lives while furthering their careers. The RCS program exemplifies the Navy's commitment to maintaining readiness and providing Sailors with unique opportunities for growth, both in uniform and in their civilian endeavors