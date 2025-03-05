Picatinny Arsenal attorney promoted at Washington’s Headquarters Museum

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Robert Preziosi, Group Judge Advocate, Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group (NEMARSG), was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony at Washington’s Headquarters Museum in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 8.



The Museum, situated in the Morristown National Historic Park, sits adjacent to the Ford Mansion, an original eighteenth-century structure completed in 1774. The Ford Mansion is the centerpiece of the park and was originally owned by Jacob Ford Jr., a prominent Morristown businessman.



The mansion served as George Washington's military headquarters from December 1779 to June 1780. Today, the mansion is fully furnished in eighteenth-century style, including several original pieces.



“I chose Washington’s Headquarters in Morristown because I was born and raised in Morristown,” Preziosi said. “I wanted to recognize Morristown’s significance in both our Army’s and republic’s history as part of my ceremony.



“It was a dream of mine to be promoted in my hometown in a location that bridges the gap from the Army’s past to the present and be promoted on the same ground that some of our original class of Army leaders stood during the Revolutionary War during extremely trying times. Unfortunately, the opportunity to do so was never possible previously in my career.”



In his civilian capacity, Preziosi works as Department of the Army attorney for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, primarily in support of the garrison command.



“The counsel that Rob Preziosi provides in his civilian capacity on a day-to-day basis is absolutely invaluable to what I do as a commander,” Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander, told the audience gathered for the promotion.



“It is very obvious to me that he is an outstanding professional and civilian but in a military uniform he shows that leadership qualities that I would expect to see from an officer of a higher grade. Frankly, had he told me that he was a lieutenant colonel or colonel when I first met him, I would have believed him,” Bonham said after admitting that the promotion ceremony was the first time he had seen Preziosi in a military uniform.



Lt. Col. Dominic Payne, deputy commander, NEMARSG, administered the oath of office, while Preziosi’s father, Paul, along with Edward Wilbeck Jr., exchanged his shoulder boards from the rank of major to lieutenant colonel.



“Edward is my mother’s cousin, whose father, 2nd Lt. Edward Wilbeck, was killed in action August 1, 1944, during the fight to liberate France,” Preziosi said. “Edward has attended and promoted me previously at my promotions to second lieutenant and major in honor of his father.”



Preziosi was commissioned into the United States Army Reserve in May 2008 after graduation from the Rutgers University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, as a distinguished military graduate.



He was selected for the educational delay program, deferring his active-duty service to attend law school. Preziosi entered active duty in February 2012, and after completion of the Judge Advocate Officer Basic Course in June 2012, was assigned to Communications-Electronics Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, as a civil and administrative law attorney, and special assistant U.S. attorney.



He was later assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as the brigade trial counsel in June 2014. Thereafter, Preziosi transitioned to the reserve component with the 4th Legal Operations Detachment, West Point Team. He also then started a civilian career as an assistant prosecutor with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morristown, N.J.



Preziosi was on active-duty orders assigned to the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York, as an administrative law attorney and legal advisor to the command and staff, prior to his current position with the NEMARSG.



The NEMARSG is an Army Reserve unit, one of many Reserve military units on Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island, New York. The unit is responsible for providing support and command and control for more than 1,200 Soldiers assigned to medical backfill battalions, medical support units, troop medical clinics, blood detachments, and veterinary detachments located throughout the northern United States.



Picatinny Arsenal is one of the top three employers in Morris County, New Jersey, according to the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation. The garrison’s mission partners perform a broad scope of activities that include improvised explosive device (IED) defeat technologies, drones, precision-guided munitions, mortars, fire-control systems, small-arms weapon systems, howitzers, gunner protection armor, warheads, fuzes, and insensitive munitions, along with small, medium, and large caliber conventional ammunition.

