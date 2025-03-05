Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Picatinny Arsenal attorney promoted at Washington’s Headquarters Museum

    MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Robert Preziosi, Group Judge Advocate, Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group (NEMARSG), was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony at Washington’s Headquarters Museum in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 8.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954815
    VIRIN: 250308-A-GY890-1001
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110853406
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US

