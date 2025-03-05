Picatinny Arsenal attorney promoted at Washington’s Headquarters Museum

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Robert Preziosi, Group Judge Advocate, Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group (NEMARSG), was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony at Washington’s Headquarters Museum in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 8.
