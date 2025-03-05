Cheatham Lock to temporarily close for scheduled maintenance March 10 – May 29, 2025

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Cheatham Lock at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Cheatham Lock at Cumberland River mile 148.6 is undergoing a series of closures from April 22 through July 23. (USACE Photo by Amber Jones) see less | View Image Page

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn.) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Cheatham Lock, located at Cumberland River Mile 148.7, will be closed to all navigation traffic from March 10 to May 29, 2025, for scheduled repairs.



Although the lock will be closed for most of the maintenance period, interim lock openings will allow navigation traffic to pass. These openings will begin at 6 p.m. on the first day of the window and end at 6 a.m. on the last day.



The scheduled interim openings are as follows:



Opening Opens Closes

1 March 20 March 24

2 April 3 April 7

3 April 17 April 21

4 May 1 May 5

5 May 15 May 19



The Corps’ Lock Maintenance personnel will begin preparatory work on March 3, which may result in up to four-hour delays. However, these delays are not expected to significantly impact navigation.



The Regional Rivers Repair Fleet is scheduled to arrive at Cheatham Lock on March 5 and will occupy the upstream mooring cells through May 29.



For additional details or navigation concerns, mariners are encouraged to contact the Cheatham Lockmaster at (615) 792-4349.



The Corps of Engineers appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these necessary repairs are completed.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.