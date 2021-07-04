The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Cheatham Lock at Cumberland River mile 148.6 is undergoing a series of closures from April 22 through July 23. (USACE Photo by Amber Jones)
Cheatham Lock undergoing series of navigation closures
