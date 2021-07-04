The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Cheatham Lock at Cumberland River mile 148.6 is undergoing a series of closures from April 22 through July 23. (USACE Photo by Amber Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6603206 VIRIN: 210407-A-A1409-1031 Resolution: 2016x1612 Size: 1.44 MB Location: ASHLAND CITY, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cheatham Lock undergoing series of navigation closures, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.