OKGuard mechanics compete for annual Mechanic of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen gathered to compete for the title of Mechanic of the Year at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 and Feb. 26-27, 2025.
The fourth annual Mechanic of the Year competition brought together full-time and drill-status mechanics from across the state, competing separately in a showcase of skill and expertise.
“Oklahoma is currently ranking pretty high when it comes to the maintenance metric,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Roger Farley, the Combined Support Maintenance Shop superintendent. “One of the reasons for that is we look around our community and try to identify where we can be better. We know that competition drives excellence.”
Participants rotated through a series of stations designed to test their technical proficiency, including electrical circuits, vehicle recovery, measuring and inspection, and the use of the Army’s maintenance management system.
Each challenge simulated tasks that mechanics would face in both field and shop settings, reinforcing the critical skills needed to keep military equipment operational.
“One of the things we wanted to do this year was give traditional Guardsmen their own competition,” Farley said. “Full-time mechanics work on equipment everyday, but [drill-status] Soldiers only get to do it on drill weekends. This allows them to compete on a level playing field and still showcase their skills.”
The event also served as an opportunity for Guardsmen to connect with peers, exchange knowledge, and strengthen their professional network.
“We’re a large organization with over 200 employees spread across the whole state,” Farley said. “Having an opportunity to get all those folks together in a competitive environment was pretty awesome.”
According to Farley, competitions like this is allow leadership and peers to identify subject matter experts in the field and help improve the overall organization.
“Those who stand out go back and train their coworkers, which strengthens the entire force,” Farley said.
Beyond honing technical expertise, the competition emphasized collaboration and the exchange of best practices between units.
“We all have a standard process, but there are always best practices,” Farley said. “One shop may do something a certain way, and another might do it differently. When they talk, they come up with the best way to do things.”
The event also provided a platform for maintainers to discuss challenges and solutions in a supportive environment. While competition was a key element, the ultimate goal was continuous improvement and professional development.
“The team is always better than the individual,” Farley said. “Anytime we can get all these folks together, we make the entire organization stronger.”
2025 Mechanic of the Year Competition Results:
Mechanic of the Year-Full-Time
Staff Sgt. Dave Tyree - Unit Training Equipment Site
Mechanic of the Year-Traditional Guardsmen:
Spc. John Hale-120th Engineer Battalion
First Place Team - Full-Time
Field Maintenance Shop Three
1st Sgt. Jason Bellar
Sgt. Zuriel Bustos
Master Sgt. Grant Howell
Sgt. Brian Stuart
First Place Team - Traditional Guardsmen:
271st Brigade Support Battalion, 45th Field Artillery Brigade
Staff Sgt. Shawn Pierce
Sgt. Dakota Hughey
Spc. Trevor Stewart
