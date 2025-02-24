OKGuard mechanics compete for annual Mechanic of the Year

Photo By Spc. Danielle Rayon | Oklahoma Army National Guard member Sgt. David Quinn, a mechanic with a team from...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Danielle Rayon | Oklahoma Army National Guard member Sgt. David Quinn, a mechanic with a team from Field Maintenance Shop Six, inspects a humvee during the Mechanic of the Year competition held at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Feb. 26, 2025. The Guardsmen came together for the fourth annual competition, teaming up to showcase their mechanic skills and connect with fellow competitors.(Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen gathered to compete for the title of Mechanic of the Year at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 and Feb. 26-27, 2025.



The fourth annual Mechanic of the Year competition brought together full-time and drill-status mechanics from across the state, competing separately in a showcase of skill and expertise.



“Oklahoma is currently ranking pretty high when it comes to the maintenance metric,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Roger Farley, the Combined Support Maintenance Shop superintendent. “One of the reasons for that is we look around our community and try to identify where we can be better. We know that competition drives excellence.”



Participants rotated through a series of stations designed to test their technical proficiency, including electrical circuits, vehicle recovery, measuring and inspection, and the use of the Army’s maintenance management system.



Each challenge simulated tasks that mechanics would face in both field and shop settings, reinforcing the critical skills needed to keep military equipment operational.



“One of the things we wanted to do this year was give traditional Guardsmen their own competition,” Farley said. “Full-time mechanics work on equipment everyday, but [drill-status] Soldiers only get to do it on drill weekends. This allows them to compete on a level playing field and still showcase their skills.”



The event also served as an opportunity for Guardsmen to connect with peers, exchange knowledge, and strengthen their professional network.



“We’re a large organization with over 200 employees spread across the whole state,” Farley said. “Having an opportunity to get all those folks together in a competitive environment was pretty awesome.”



According to Farley, competitions like this is allow leadership and peers to identify subject matter experts in the field and help improve the overall organization.



“Those who stand out go back and train their coworkers, which strengthens the entire force,” Farley said.

Beyond honing technical expertise, the competition emphasized collaboration and the exchange of best practices between units.



“We all have a standard process, but there are always best practices,” Farley said. “One shop may do something a certain way, and another might do it differently. When they talk, they come up with the best way to do things.”



The event also provided a platform for maintainers to discuss challenges and solutions in a supportive environment. While competition was a key element, the ultimate goal was continuous improvement and professional development.



“The team is always better than the individual,” Farley said. “Anytime we can get all these folks together, we make the entire organization stronger.”





2025 Mechanic of the Year Competition Results:





Mechanic of the Year-Full-Time

Staff Sgt. Dave Tyree - Unit Training Equipment Site





Mechanic of the Year-Traditional Guardsmen:

Spc. John Hale-120th Engineer Battalion





First Place Team - Full-Time

Field Maintenance Shop Three

1st Sgt. Jason Bellar

Sgt. Zuriel Bustos

Master Sgt. Grant Howell

Sgt. Brian Stuart





First Place Team - Traditional Guardsmen:

271st Brigade Support Battalion, 45th Field Artillery Brigade

Staff Sgt. Shawn Pierce

Sgt. Dakota Hughey

Spc. Trevor Stewart