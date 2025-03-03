Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OKGuard mechanics compete for annual Mechanic of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen gathered to compete for the title of Mechanic of the Year at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 and Feb. 26-27, 2025.
    The fourth annual Mechanic of the Year competition brought together full-time and drill-status mechanics from across the state, competing separately in a showcase of skill and expertise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954240
    VIRIN: 250226-A-OB588-3526
    Filename: DOD_110842830
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OKGuard mechanics compete for annual Mechanic of the Year, by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    OKGuard mechanics compete for annual Mechanic of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download