OKGuard mechanics compete for annual Mechanic of the Year

Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen gathered to compete for the title of Mechanic of the Year at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 and Feb. 26-27, 2025.
The fourth annual Mechanic of the Year competition brought together full-time and drill-status mechanics from across the state, competing separately in a showcase of skill and expertise.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954239
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-OB588-9873
|Filename:
|DOD_110842820
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
