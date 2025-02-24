Oregon National Guard and ESGR Host Boss Lift for Community Leaders

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Local education and community leaders stand in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Local education and community leaders stand in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift event at Aurora Airport, Oregon, Feb. 28, 2023. Approximately 28 participants from area high schools, the Oregon State Athletic Association, and the state legislature participated in the flight over Mount Hood National Forest to learn about National Guard opportunities and service commitments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

AURORA, Ore. — The Oregon Army National Guard partnered with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) to host a "Boss Lift" event for community leaders and educators at Aurora Airport on Feb. 28.



Approximately 28 participants, primarily from area high schools including East Portland, Clackamas, and Gresham, along with representatives from the Oregon State Athletic Association and a state legislator, experienced a 60-90 minute flight over Mount Hood National Forest aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.



The event aimed to showcase the National Guard's capabilities while strengthening relationships with community partners, according to Staff Sgt. Benjamin Herrmann, who coordinated the Boss Lift.



"We're trying to showcase the Guard and demonstrate the exciting opportunities it offers," said Herrmann, a recruiter for the Clackamas and Oregon City areas. "The National Guard provides high school graduates with career training in over 200 job specialties while offering 100% college tuition assistance for members."



Oregon National Guard members serve part-time, typically one weekend a month and two weeks a year, while maintaining civilian careers. They stand ready to respond to state emergencies such as wildfires and floods while training to defend the nation when called to federal service. Guard members live and work in the same communities they serve, creating a unique connection between military service and local communities.



The CH-47 Chinook helicopter used for the event was from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, based in Pendleton.



For Herrmann and his recruiting team, known as Detachment 2, this marked their first time organizing such an event. Despite some initial challenges, including a last-minute venue change from Portland Air National Guard Base to Aurora Airport, the event proceeded successfully.



"There were a lot of different logistics involved since it was our first time coordinating something like this," Herrmann said. "Next time it will be even better."



Scott Witt, Area One Co-Chair for ESGR, explained that Boss Lifts are an important community outreach tool for connecting military service members with civilian employers.



"Community outreach is a big part of the ESGR, getting out to the community and reaching employers, kind of being the liaison between the military service member and the civilian employer," said Witt, a former Air Force crew chief who also served in the Air National Guard. "Whenever they allow us to get on and bring folks up on a training mission, we will jump at the chance."



ESGR, a Department of Defense program established in 1972, promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. Beyond Boss Lifts, ESGR also provides awards recognition programs and volunteer opportunities for community members interested in supporting the military.



For more information about ESGR programs or volunteer opportunities, visit www.esgr.mil.