    Oregon National Guard and ESGR Host Boss Lift for Community Leaders B-Roll

    AURORA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) hosted a "Boss Lift" event on February 28, 2023, at Aurora Airport, bringing together approximately 28 local education leaders for a 60-90 minute flight over Mount Hood National Forest aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Coordinated by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Herrmann and Detachment 2 of the Oregon Army National Guard recruiting team, the event showcased the National Guard's capabilities while highlighting how members serve part-time, respond to state emergencies, and defend the nation when called. Following the flight, participants gathered for informational briefings about educational and career opportunities available to service members, including career training in numerous job specialties and 100% college tuition assistance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954050
    VIRIN: 250228-Z-ZJ128-1004
    PIN: 250228-B
    Filename: DOD_110839108
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AURORA, OREGON, US

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard and ESGR Host Boss Lift for Community Leaders

    ESGR
    Boss Lift
    CH-47 Chinook
    community outreach
    Oregon National Guard

