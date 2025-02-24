Oregon National Guard and ESGR Host Boss Lift for Community Leaders B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Oregon Army National Guard and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) hosted a "Boss Lift" event on February 28, 2023, at Aurora Airport, bringing together approximately 28 local education leaders for a 60-90 minute flight over Mount Hood National Forest aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Coordinated by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Herrmann and Detachment 2 of the Oregon Army National Guard recruiting team, the event showcased the National Guard's capabilities while highlighting how members serve part-time, respond to state emergencies, and defend the nation when called. Following the flight, participants gathered for informational briefings about educational and career opportunities available to service members, including career training in numerous job specialties and 100% college tuition assistance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)