The Oregon Army National Guard and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) hosted a "Boss Lift" event on February 28, 2023, at Aurora Airport, bringing together approximately 28 local education leaders for a 60-90 minute flight over Mount Hood National Forest aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Coordinated by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Herrmann and Detachment 2 of the Oregon Army National Guard recruiting team, the event showcased the National Guard's capabilities while highlighting how members serve part-time, respond to state emergencies, and defend the nation when called. Following the flight, participants gathered for informational briefings about educational and career opportunities available to service members, including career training in numerous job specialties and 100% college tuition assistance.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954049
|VIRIN:
|250228-Z-ZJ128-1003
|PIN:
|250228-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110839107
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|AURORA, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Oregon National Guard and ESGR Host Boss Lift for Community Leaders
No keywords found.