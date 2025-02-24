U.S., French Army Strengthen Airfield Repair Capabilities in Ex. Linebacker

VOUZIERS, France - Members from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron and the French Army’s 25th Airfield Regiment, recently joined forces in Exercise Linebacker, an intensive airfield damage repair training exercise Feb. 10-22 in Vouziers, France. This exercise aimed to strengthen interoperability and refine both forces’ ability to restore air operations in crisis scenarios.



The exercise focused on rapidly repairing simulated projectile craters, providing both forces with opportunities to navigate technical challenges, adapt to harsh environmental conditions, and overcome cultural differences in operational methods.



“We’re building a working relationship with the 25th Regiment and learning their methods of airfield crater repair,” said Senior Airman Garrett Cannon, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist. “This experience enhances our understanding of allied operations and strengthens our ability to respond together in real-world contingencies.”



The training revealed key differences in approach. While the 52nd CES primarily uses automated machinery and flowable fill material for rapid repairs, the French approach emphasizes manual labor and traditional materials such as sand, gravel, and fiberglass mats. While both techniques have their advantages, exposing the teams to various methods enables the warfighter to adapt to the changing circumstances of combat.



“Our primary goal is seamless integration with the French Army,” said 1st Lt. Harlan Steffensmeier, 52nd CES chief of project management and exercise lead.



Lt. Col. Grandjean, executive officer of the 25th Airfield Regiment, emphasized the importance of interoperability in these exercises. “Our objective is to develop common procedures and improve our ability to work together in an operational context,” Grandjean said. “This year, we have implemented a deeper integration of French equipment, meaning the U.S. teams are working directly with our tools and repair methods. The goal is to ensure that in a real-world scenario, they can seamlessly operate with our equipment.”



To enhance realism, the exercise incorporated simulated intermittent gunfire and explosions to replicate combat conditions, reinforcing the urgency of the mission. “In a real engagement, we’d have hours, not days, to restore air operations,” Cannon said. “Training in a high-pressure environment makes every second count.”



In addition to technical training, the exercise also fostered cultural exchange. The Airmen participated in shared meals featuring French cuisine and learned about local customs, further strengthening personal and professional bonds between the two forces.



Looking ahead, both nations aim to refine future training by synchronizing planning processes and improving coordination.



“These exercises are invaluable,” said Steffensmeier. “They develop Mission Ready Airmen who not only understand their tools and techniques but also know how to operate alongside our allies. That knowledge is critical in today’s evolving global landscape.”



Further collaborations like this help to promote NATO interoperability, ensuring both nations can rapidly restore air operations in a contested environment.

