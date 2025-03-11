Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Linebacker 25

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) with soldiers assigned to the French Army's 25th Air Engineering Regiment during Exercise Linebacker 25 at Vouziers Séchault Air Base, France, Feb. 19-20, 2025. The training allowed both forces to share expertise and refine their airfield repair techniques for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955134
    VIRIN: 250313-F-AC305-2425
    Filename: DOD_110859625
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

