Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) with soldiers assigned to the French Army's 25th Air Engineering Regiment during Exercise Linebacker 25 at Vouziers Séchault Air Base, France, Feb. 19-20, 2025. The training allowed both forces to share expertise and refine their airfield repair techniques for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle)
|03.13.2025
|03.13.2025 08:29
|Video Productions
|955134
|250313-F-AC305-2425
|DOD_110859625
|00:01:30
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|1
