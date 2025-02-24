Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) with soldiers assigned to the French Army's 25th Air Engineering Regiment during Exercise Linebacker 25 at Vouziers Séchault Air Base, France, Feb. 19-20, 2025. This product is a teaser for a longer video about the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 02:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|953613
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-AC305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110830882
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VOUZIERS SéCHAULT AIR BASE, ARDENNES, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Linebacker Teaser, by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
