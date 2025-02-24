Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Linebacker Teaser

    VOUZIERS SéCHAULT AIR BASE, ARDENNES, FRANCE

    02.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) with soldiers assigned to the French Army's 25th Air Engineering Regiment during Exercise Linebacker 25 at Vouziers Séchault Air Base, France, Feb. 19-20, 2025. This product is a teaser for a longer video about the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 02:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 953613
    VIRIN: 250226-F-AC305-1001
    Filename: DOD_110830882
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VOUZIERS SéCHAULT AIR BASE, ARDENNES, FR

    52nd Fighter Wing
    52nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery
    Partner & Allies
    25th Air Engineering Regiment

