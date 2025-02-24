Pigs, plants and pesky mussels: A look at invasive species in Tulsa District

Courtesy Photo | A boat propeller is covered in zebra mussels after being submerged in a reservoir with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A boat propeller is covered in zebra mussels after being submerged in a reservoir with an infestation. Zebra mussels are an invasive species that can cause damage to boats, clog water intake systems and disrupt aquatic ecosystems. Zebra mussels have been found in reservoirs throughout the Tulsa District, with Oklahoma's first detection of zebra mussels in 1994 at Robert S. Kerr Reservoir according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo/released) see less | View Image Page

National Invasive Species Awareness Week is Feb. 24-28. This is an international event to raise awareness about invasive species, their threat, and what can be done to prevent their spread.



Invasive species in the Tulsa District include feral swine, zebra mussels and Sericea lespedeza, to name a few.



"Feral swine have a history of attacking our infrastructure, specifically levies, across the district," said District Biologist Stacy Dunkin.



Dunkin added the swine have also been known to impact cultural resource sites and degrade recreation areas.



Feral swine destroy habitats and young wildlife. When they root for food, they cause soil erosion and destroy natural areas.



They feed heavily on acorns and compete with native species for food. They also eat eggs of ground-nesting birds and other things they encounter, such as reptiles and small animals. They have even been known to kill and eat deer fawns.



Zebra mussels have been found in reservoirs throughout the Tulsa District, with Oklahoma's first detection of zebra mussels in 1994 at Robert S. Kerr Reservoir according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.



A single female zebra mussel can produce up to one million eggs per spawning season, so transporting even one individual into a new waterway can lead to rapid population expansion.



Infestation of zebra mussels can cause issues early on as they are established in reservoirs. During this period, the population tends to explode. It can cause problems for anything left submerged in the water for extended periods, such as boat motors, encapsulated Styrofoam at docks and marinas, and water intake pipes.



Zebra mussels can clog water intake pipes, attach to flood control gates, degrade water quality, and decrease native clam populations.

In the scope of the infrastructure, mussels can cause corrosion of steel and concrete, affecting structural integrity.



Increase in maintenance costs is probably the biggest problem they cause for hydropower, water intake structures, and navigation systems," said Jason Person, Tulsa District biologist.



Sericea lespedeza, commonly known as Chinese bush clover, is a highly invasive plant that causes significant harm to ecosystems. The plant outcompetes native vegetation, spreading aggressively and displacing native grasses and plants.



The rapidly spreading plants are challenging to control and difficult to eradicate once established. Where it takes hold, it competes with crops and native grasses for nutrients, water and sunlight.



"Sericea lespedeza spreads aggressively and displaces native grasses and plants," says Eugene Goff, operations project manager Kansas Area. "The dense growth of this plant makes it difficult for native wildlife to find food and shelter, negatively impacting species."



Over the last four years, Fall River and John Redmond Reservoirs have seen success using goats in the fight against the lespedeza.



"We have seen impacts to the spread of the plants utilizing goats," said Goff. "Using goats also reduces the use of chemical treatments."



When visiting USACE-managed lands, people can help fight the spread of invasive species by following some of these best practices:



• Clean gear and equipment - before and after visiting, clean hiking boots, fishing gear, boats, and vehicles to remove seeds, mud, or aquatic hitchhikers.

• Drain and dry watercraft – drain, clean, and dry boats, kayaks, and other water equipment to prevent the spread of zebra mussels.

• Use local firewood – transporting firewood can bring in invasive insects and diseases.

• Stay on trails – staying on designated trails prevents disturbing native habitats and unintentionally spreading invasive plant seeds.

• Dispose of bait properly – never release live bait into lakes, rivers, or streams, as doing so may introduce invasive species.