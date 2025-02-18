Air Force Global Strike Command advances warfighter readiness with ongoing initiative

Photo By Trinity Beverly | From left, Dr. Cory Coehoorn, associate professor at the School of Allied Health...... read more read more Photo By Trinity Beverly | From left, Dr. Cory Coehoorn, associate professor at the School of Allied Health Professions, explains the Bod Pod process to U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. John Price Rutledge III, 479th Student Squadron B-52 Stratofortress weapons systems officer in training Feb. 5, 2025, at the School of Allied Health Professions in Shreveport, Louisiana. AFGSC has partnered with LSU Health Shreveport through the CRAFT project to identify ways to improve mental and physical endurance for aircrew following research on cognitive and physical demands of aircrew members during B-52 Stratofortress missions. Their efforts are aimed to increase overall mission readiness for the B-52’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aaliyah Beverly) see less | View Image Page

What if the next frontier in national defense is not found in advanced weaponry or cutting-edge technology, but in the untapped potential of the men and women who serve?



Air Force leadership has considered the impressive combat range of the B-52 Stratofortress and the toll it can have on the human mind and body. An unrefueled combat range of at least 8,800-miles, with missions lasting over 30 hours, would slowly deteriorate any person. However, through a mind and body training approach, a research team was brought together to try and answer a military’s greatest question: “How can we improve our force?”



Air Force Global Strike Command leaders know what they are asking of their Aircrew when they climb into the phone-booth sized cockpit of this airframe. Flying through 10 time zones, refueling multiple times, dropping weapons and preparing mentally to safely land after 33-hour flights is no simple feat, leading AFGSC to tap into the full potential of the human mind and body through an innovative project: Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training.



The CRAFT program is taking a unique approach to the question, not trying to improve metal, electronics or even munitions, but rather muscle, neurons, and the power of the human body. The project reviewed cognitive shortfalls in conjunction with physical concerns and developed a training plan that takes a holistic approach to human performance. Their goal was clear: how can we equip aircrew to be more mentally sharp and physically fit, so their quality of life does not diminish as they serve our nation for decades to come?



With the goal set, the next step was to gather the researchers and problem solvers who specialize in different facets of the mind and body. The CRAFT program is actioned by a unified team comprised of Operations and Communications (known as A3/6) and a contracting team of PhD specialists in the domains of strength and conditioning, cognitive performance, and dietetics. But they could not do it alone.



Air Force Global Strike Command partnered with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement. Together, they created a mutually beneficial relationship with the local Shreveport and Bossier City community working to provide advanced equipment, specialists, and other resources to enhance the immediate capability and long-term capacity of local bomber aviators.



“It’s so rewarding to be able to give back to the community,” said Hannah Cowart, fourth-year medical student at LSUHS. “I have always had a special place in my heart for the military, so getting to serve them in this way has allowed me to learn a lot about not only medicine, but life as well.”



This team worked for more than two years to gather steady state and stressed cognitive and physiological data to pinpoint exactly what American bomber pilots need to be better, and it turns out it’s not just “more cardio.”



“Global Strike CRAFT understands that there are many aspects of performance and well-being including physical, nutritional, and psychological components,” said Dr. Tucker Readdy, Operations Director and Chief Scientist of AFGSC CRAFT. “Teaching and training for aircrew is approached in a multi-disciplinary manner that emphasizes the inter relationship between these elements.”



“This aircraft is physically and mentally exhausting,” said Lt. Col. Millard Matthews III, 93rd Bomb Squadron commander. “Although I have used CRAFT to address some physical issues developed over time flying B-52s, I am confident that our new aviators will make complex decisions faster, mitigate physical trauma and stress longer, and be healthy throughout their careers.”



Since 2022, the program has done research to better support aviators, and several Formal Training Units have gone through the program. While CRAFT is still running tests and gathering data, the feedback from pilots, navigators, weapons systems officers, and commanders is very promising.



“[CRAFT has] significantly enhanced our training,” Matthews said. “These initiatives have produced a much better product than expected.”



Official results are coming soon, Matthews added. “I can’t help but wish that I had access to these opportunities during my early B-52 years.”

The CRAFT program is not just positively impacting aircrews, enabling them to withstand longer flights, but it is also reigniting the B-52’s 60-year-old mission, according to its users.



“This aircraft is undergoing unprecedented modifications that will allow it to be a pivotal strategic platform until 2050 and beyond,” said Lt. Col. James Bresnahan, 11th Bomb Squadron commander. “By offering advanced training and education (for both mind and body), this initiative ensures that service members will acquire cutting-edge skills and knowledge…reinforcing the nation’s defense and strategic advantage.”



While the B-52 receives periodic upgrades to ensure the longevity of its vital deterrence mission, it is important that American service members receive the same physical and cognitive investment, according to the 2nd Bomb Wing commander, Col. Michael Maginness.



“The work being done through CRAFT and [the] CRADA directly impacts the 2nd Bomb Wing’s ability to generate combat-ready aircrews,” Maginness said. “Optimizing physical and cognitive performance isn’t just about individual resilience - it’s about ensuring every B-52 crew member is equipped to sustain operations in contested environments. These programs are shaping our future bomber force.”