LRC Stuttgart employee steps up to assist USAG Poland with food program support to Soldiers

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeffrey Manninen, Senior Army Food Advisor to the Combined Arms Support Command based in Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia., sat with Soldiers during the first Polish provided dinner service at Torun, Poland, Sept. 20, 2024. His visit aimed to oversee the development and transition of feeding operations under the Polish Provided Logistics Support program. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo)

POZNAN, Poland – The team at Logistics Readiness Center Poland has been doing an amazing job supporting U.S. Army Garrison Poland with a variety of service and support operations and activities, even with several critical positions unfilled.



One position at LRC Poland that’s currently vacant is the food program manager, but fortunately for them Ezekiel Shepherd, Jr. from Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart has stepped up to assist.



“Recognizing the need for additional training in this area, LRC Poland’s Swietoszow Military Community site lead, Brian Waltrip, identified a gap in training for our host nation partners,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nicholas Snyder, 405th Army Field Support Brigade senior food technician.



“Through collaboration with Morgan Ridgway, LRC Poland’s supply and services chief, and Mr. Shepard, LRC Stuttgart’s food program manager, as well as the Polish 43rd Garrison Support Unit’s dining facility staff, we successfully coordinated and delivered a food defense training course, recently,” Snyder said.



The training, led by Shepherd, was the first of its kind for the Polish partners and was exceptionally well received, said Waltrip. It not only enhanced their understanding of food defense measures but also strengthened the cooperative efforts under the Poland and U.S. Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.



“Encouragingly, our Polish host nation partners have expressed great interest in receiving further training of this nature in the future,” Waltrip said.



“What I do is all about taking care of people and mission accomplishment,” said Shepherd, a retired senior noncommissioned officer with 24 years of active-duty Army service who has been assigned to LRC Stuttgart as the food program manager for nearly two years.



This initiative marks the beginning of a broader effort. Shepherd, who has over 37 years of U.S. government food service experience – much of it with the Army – to include food defense, food service operations, and food safety and sanitation – has already begun laying the groundwork for establishing tailored policies and standard operating procedures. These policies and SOPs will help to further ensure full compliance with Army regulations while addressing the unique operational requirements in Poland.



“This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to improving food service standards and strengthening our partnerships with our host nation counterparts,” said Waltrip. “Thank you to everyone involved for your dedication to this initiative. We look forward to building upon this success and continuing to enhance our food program operations.”



LRC Poland is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Poland directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Poland.



LRC Poland reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.