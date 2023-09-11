Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Stuttgart food service manager: all about taking care of people, mission accomplishment

    BOBLINGEN, GERMANY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ezekiel Shepherd, Jr. is the new food service manager at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He’s responsible for overseeing operations at the Originals Café dining facility on Panzer Kaserne, in Böblingen, Germany, supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. He said what he does is all about taking care of people and mission accomplishment.

