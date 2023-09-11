LRC Stuttgart food service manager: all about taking care of people, mission accomplishment

Ezekiel Shepherd, Jr. is the new food service manager at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He’s responsible for overseeing operations at the Originals Café dining facility on Panzer Kaserne, in Böblingen, Germany, supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. He said what he does is all about taking care of people and mission accomplishment.

