Like Father, Like Son

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nathan Lovewell, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) asset management officer in charge, finds himself at not only the same duty station his father once served at, but at the very place he was born, Misawa Air Base. His father, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jim Lovewell, served as a logistics officer in the 35th LRS just as Nathan does now. Although the base has evolved over the years, the Lovewells' dedication has remained the same from one generation to the next.



Jim retired from the Air Force as a colonel in 2022 after serving over 20 years at a variety of duty stations, yet Misawa Air Base stands out as a place that left a lasting impression on him. It’s where his second son was born and it is where he forged lasting friendships and experienced an impactful leadership role.



“My father thought very highly of Misawa and always looks forward to coming back and visiting me,” said Nathan. “My parents were a younger married couple with kids and found a community on base, and the friendships they made here have lasted over 20 years.”



While Nathan was influenced by the example his father set, Jim never pressured him into following a similar path; rather, his leadership style offered a clear model of balance and dedication, excelling in his professional role while never compromising his commitment to family. It was this approach that made an impression on Nathan, along with his older brother, who followed his own path into the U.S. Marine Corps.



“I very much look up to my dad as a father, a leader and an Airman,” said Nathan. “He would always put people and our family first. I’ve seen his leadership in action in the house and at work, and it’s great to have a logistics readiness officer as a mentor who was in the Air Force for 24 years.”



Nathan feels that logistics is arguably the most vital component of any fighting force, though it often goes underappreciated and doesn’t receive the same romanticization that other career fields do. Nathan appreciated the value of the work and the immediate leadership opportunities LRS provided.



“I decided to become a logistics readiness officer to not only follow in my father’s footsteps, but also because I saw how successful his career was and how similar our personalities are,” said Nathan. “I wanted to lead a lot of people right off the bat, and that’s one of the opportunities provided when working in LRS. You could be in charge of 100 people as a second lieutenant, and that attracts me rather than scares me.”



Jim Lovewell’s legacy of excellence at Misawa Air Base is reflected in the achievements of the 35th LRS during his tenure. Under his leadership, the 35th LRS earned the 2001 and 2002 Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Daedalian Award. Jim’s fuels flight was named PACAF’s best in 2000, winning the Raymond H. Gross Award, as well as the 2001 Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Special Recognition at the Air Force level.



Nathan is committed not only to meeting the high expectations of an Air Force officer, but also to upholding the values his father demonstrated throughout his career. His time at Misawa has only strengthened this resolve. Stepping into a new role in a new environment has pushed him well beyond his comfort zone, driving both personal and professional growth. While the transition hasn’t come without its challenges, Nathan’s readiness to face them head-on has already begun to shape him into the kind of leader he strives to be.



“I’ve improved since arriving in Misawa by being put out of my comfort zone, starting a new job I haven’t had before and coming to not only a new location, but a new country,” said Nathan. “I’ve been learning throughout these six months I’ve been here how to do well at my job and impact the wing as a whole.”



While Nathan is doing well in his current position, he is not one to give in to complacency. Though Nathan is still early in his career, he is already focused on improving the 35th LRS and contributing to the broader mission at Misawa. He’s set clear goals for himself and has committed to leaving a positive mark on the base, just as his father did before him.



“I want to leave the base better than when I came,” said Nathan. “Being remembered well by those I’ve worked with would be the best thing I could do.”



As Nathan continues his journey at Misawa AB, he not only follows in his father’s footsteps but builds upon the foundation Jim established. As Nathan shapes his own path, he ensures his father’s legacy continues through his own lasting contributions to the mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 22:30 Story ID: 490601 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Like Father, Like Son, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.