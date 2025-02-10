Like Father, Like Son

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nathan Lovewell, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) asset management officer in charge, poses for a photograph in front of a mural of the 35th LRS mascot at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025. Lovewell serves as a logistics readiness officer at Misawa Air Base, just as his father did 22 years ago, striving to improve the 35th LRS and ensure it maintains operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)