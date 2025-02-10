Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like Father, Like Son

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nathan Lovewell, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) asset management officer in charge, poses for a photograph in front of a mural of the 35th LRS mascot at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025. Lovewell serves as a logistics readiness officer at Misawa Air Base, just as his father did 22 years ago, striving to improve the 35th LRS and ensure it maintains operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 22:30
    Photo ID: 8866928
    VIRIN: 250203-F-EP621-1004
    Resolution: 7849x5233
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Like Father, Like Son, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    Legacy
    35th LRS
    35th FW
    Wild Weasels
    Team Misawa

