Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Standby for Air Movement [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Standby for Air Movement

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Koa, Harriet, an infantryman from Headquarters Recon, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, prepares to load onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during North Wind at Camp Okadama, Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, February 3, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 21:24
    Photo ID: 8853654
    VIRIN: 200203-Z-HT783-1006
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 754.8 KB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standby for Air Movement [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Standby for Air Movement
    Rotor Wash
    Hot Load
    After Action Review

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NW25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download