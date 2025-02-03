Simulating the Threat, Naval Base Ventura County Enhances Security Through Annual Exercise

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, Calif – Service members and civilian personnel assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) are participating in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 (CS-SC25), a Navy-wide, multi-week annual force protection exercise. Running from Feb. 3 to Feb. 14, the exercise is being conducted at all Navy installations across the continental United States.



“CS-SC25 is an annual, nationwide force protection exercise,” said Mr. Rob Huether, installation training and readiness officer, NBVC. “It tests the ability of security departments and installations to respond to simulated security incidents throughout the two-week exercise.”



On Tuesday, a scenario presented to the security and installation personnel at NBVC involved an actor notionally opening fire in a work environment. Personnel were required to neutralize the threat, treat the wounded, coordinate with first responders, provide forward communication to the emergency operations center, and manage multiple scenario injects.



“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain reinforces our commitment to protecting our people and preserving operational readiness by testing our ability to adapt to evolving force protection, security, and mission assurance challenges,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “This exercise builds resilience and fosters coordination between fleet and shore forces, installation commands, and partner agencies, ensuring we stay prepared to counter modern-day threats with precision and unity of effort.”



According to a Navy Installations Command press release, Citadel Shield, held during the first week, is a field training exercise (FTX) led by CNIC, while Solid Curtain follows in the second week as a command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. This two-part training is designed to boost the readiness of U.S. Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among commands, other services, and agency partners to protect life, equipment, and facilities. Both weeks will simulate realistic threat scenarios, including active shooters, unauthorized base access, and improvised explosive devices.



“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercises are vital to ensuring the preparedness and effectiveness of our Navy security forces,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command. “These comprehensive training scenarios simulate real-world threats to enhance our readiness and interoperability with other services and agency partners. Our commitment is to safeguard life, equipment, and facilities, and these exercises are an essential part of fulfilling that mission.”



CS-SC25 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.

