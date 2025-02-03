POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 6, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) conducts simulated threat scenario training during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 (CS-SC25), onboard Point Mugu, Feb. 6, 2025. CS-SC25 is one of the Navy’s primary exercises for ensuring its security forces are prepared for a variety of threats. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8862207
|VIRIN:
|250206-N-JC343-9721
|Resolution:
|6835x4557
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NB Ventura County Participates in the Navy’s Primary Force Protection Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 John Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Simulating the Threat, Naval Base Ventura County Enhances Security Through Annual Exercise
No keywords found.