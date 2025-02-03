Simulating the Threat, Naval Base Ventura County Enhances Security Through Annual Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 6, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) conducts simulated threat scenario training during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 (CS-SC25), onboard Point Mugu, Feb. 6, 2025. CS-SC25 is one of the Navy’s primary exercises for ensuring its security forces are prepared for a variety of threats. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)