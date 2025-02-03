Army Reserve division commemorates 80th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Soldiers and civilian employees of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Soldiers and civilian employees of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division gather for a Battle of the Bulge 80th anniversary commemoration Jan. 10 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Also known as the Ardennes Offensive, this battle was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II. Speaking during the event was Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Soldiers and civilian employees of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division gathered for a Battle of the Bulge 80th anniversary commemoration Jan. 10 at division headquarters here.



“The Battle of the Bulge is very important to our history and heritage as a division," said Stephen Harlan, 99th RD command historian.



Also known as the Ardennes Offensive, this battle was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II. The 99th Infantry Division played a key role in the battle, holding its 19-mile sector against attack by elements of the 1st SS Panzer Division and thereby delaying the German Army’s advance.



During the commemoration, Harlan shared a video highlighting the Intelligence & Reconnaissance Platoon of the 99th ID’s 394th Infantry Regiment. After taking positions along the V Corps, First Army sector of the Siegfried Line in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest only days before, the division was woken on Dec. 16, 1944 by an early morning artillery barrage and rapid advance of German tanks against the 394th’s position.



The German Army was ultimately delayed from reaching the Meuse River bridges in its drive toward Antwerp due to the 394th’s refusal to yield., disrupting its strategic timetable. In 1981, the platoon’s actions were finally recognized with the Presidential Unit Citation, four Distinguished Service Crosses, five Silver Stars and eight Bronze Stars with “V” Device for Valor.



“The ‘Greatest Generation’ served so that we can be here today, doing what we do,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major, during the event. “We stand on the shoulders of giants; you need to take pride in that patch you have on your left shoulder.”



Harlan also shared a short video message from Roger Foehringer Jr., the son of 99th ID veteran Cpl. R.V. Foehringer Sr.



“We’re very fortunate and proud to have such a fine group of military men and women to share the heritage and continue the legacy of the great 99th Division,” Foehringer said. “Today, we honor (our 99th veterans) by remembering them.”



To learn more about 99th history, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/Support/99th-RSC/our-history/