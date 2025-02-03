Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve division commemorates 80th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Reserve division commemorates 80th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Soldiers and civilian employees of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division gather for a Battle of the Bulge 80th anniversary commemoration Jan. 10 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Also known as the Ardennes Offensive, this battle was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II. The event was hosted by Stephen Harlan, 99th RD command historian. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Battle of the Bulge
    Army Reserve
    99th Infantry Division
    Stephen Harlan
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD

