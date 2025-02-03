Army Reserve division commemorates 80th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and civilian employees of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division gather for a Battle of the Bulge 80th anniversary commemoration Jan. 10 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Also known as the Ardennes Offensive, this battle was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II. The event was hosted by Stephen Harlan, 99th RD command historian. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)