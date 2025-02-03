Soldiers and civilian employees of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division gather for a Battle of the Bulge 80th anniversary commemoration Jan. 10 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Also known as the Ardennes Offensive, this battle was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II. Speaking during the event was Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8861321
|VIRIN:
|250110-A-VH612-1016
|Resolution:
|6387x3257
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Reserve division commemorates 80th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
