Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military’s capabilities in the Pacific

Renovations and reconstruction of the 10th Support Group munitions storage facility on Kadena Air Base were completed earlier this year. The upgrades enhance readiness by providing increased capacities and capabilities and include safety enhancements, modernizing blast doors, fortified ceiling and walls, better ventilation, and screening from wildlife.



“Due to degradation and expiration of some of the facilities we needed a more advanced and secure way to store the munitions”, said Lt. Col. Ken Egleton, Commander 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot. ”The improvements in the facilities minimize the request of work orders for maintenance deficiencies and increase storage capacities and capabilities.”



The Ammunition Depot operates the only government-owned and government-operated maintenance facility in the Pacific theater of operations. Unit personnel conduct maintenance that includes replacing components, painting, remarking and repackaging on a variety of munitions, and returns them to the munitions stockpile. The upgrades’ ensured items are protected from saturation, infestation, and corrosion as well as improving fire prevention measures and ventilation. Renovations for 41 earth covered munitions and three support buildings are also scheduled for Feb. 2025.



Storing and maintaining pacific theater ammunition magazine stockpiles is part of a defense strategy that prioritizes working with allies in the region such as Japan.



“Ensuring free waterways and a peaceful Indo-pacific region requires us to provide a certain quantity and quality of munitions”, said Egleton. “The improvements made provide better safety and management conditions for storing ammunition and have improved accessibility which in turn increases our lethality.”



The U.S. Department of Defense considers the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. In a recent phone call Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen reiterated the importance of deepening defense cooperation to strengthen deterrence with both expressing a firm intent to reinforce the defense alliance.



Modernization efforts such as these increase the readiness of the force in the region and provide our partners and allies with regional security while also enhancing operational capabilities, ensuring 10th Support Group is prepared to support joint and coalition operations.



“Our depot serves as a strategic hub for ammunition storage, maintenance, and distribution, directly supporting U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and joint operations”, said Col. Torrance Cleveland, 10th Support Group commander. “By maintaining a reliable and responsive supply chain, we enable deterrence, readiness, and rapid response capabilities in the region. Our commitment to safety, accountability, and efficiency ensures that vital munitions are available whenever and wherever they are needed. We will continue to improve our strategic depth and operational reach.”

