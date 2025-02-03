10th Support Group Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara S. Drury prepares to secure a pallet of boxes filled with ammunition at the Kadena Ammunition Support Depot on Jan. 8. Recent upgrades of the facilities have improved operational readiness and provided increased capacities and capabilities for storage of ammunition.
This work, Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military’s capabilities in the Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military’s capabilities in the Pacific
