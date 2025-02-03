Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military’s capabilities in the Pacific [Image 2 of 3]

    Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military’s capabilities in the Pacific

    JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    10th Support Group Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara S. Drury prepares to secure a pallet of boxes filled with ammunition at the Kadena Ammunition Support Depot on Jan. 8. Recent upgrades of the facilities have improved operational readiness and provided increased capacities and capabilities for storage of ammunition.

    Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military&rsquo;s capabilities in the Pacific

