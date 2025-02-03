Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military's capabilities in the Pacific

    Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military’s capabilities in the Pacific

    JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Japanese civilian employees, known as Master Labor Contractors (MLC), of the Kadena Ammunition Support Depot and a 10th Support Group Soldier unload ammunition on Jan. 8 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Japan

    Ammunition depot upgrades maintain U.S. military's capabilities in the Pacific

    #ammo #Japan #Okinawa #USFJ #USRJ #10thSupportGroup

