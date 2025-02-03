U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Photo By Pfc. Jamaries Casado | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jamaries Casado | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), speaks during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. The CSM is the senior enlisted advisor to the SETAF-AF commanding general. The change of responsibility ceremony reinforces the noncommissioned officer role in the U.S. Army and highlights their support to their respective command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jamaries Casado) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) hosted a change of responsibility ceremony on Hoekstra Field at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy on Feb. 6, 2024.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of SETAF-AF, succeeding U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Reece W. Teakell. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, SETAF-AF commanding general, presided over the ceremony.



During the ceremony Teakell recalled the impact of SETAF-AF, stating, “From enabling our partners in 53 countries across the African continent to answering the call for crisis response, SETAF-AF has demonstrated time again that it is ready to answer our nations call.”



As the new senior enlisted advisor, Harness looks forward to continuing the effort to build strong relationships with partners and urged that SETAF-AF remain ready at all times.



“Together, our ability to build ready forces capable of reacting to any crisis, while solidifying relationships with our partner nations is paramount,” said Harness.



Harness, who was previously stationed in Vicenza, Italy, is committed to continuing a strong partnership with Italy.



“Our continued partnership is extremely important to the success of the United States Army, and I am proud to work alongside you again, it’s good to be home,” said Harness.



SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition, and strengthens partners to achieve USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM campaign objectives