SETAF-AF holds Change of Responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness and Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell shake hands after the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. The CSM is the senior enlisted advisor to the SETAF-AF commanding general. The change of responsibility ceremony reinforces the noncommissioned officer role in the U.S. Army and highlights their support to their respective command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)
|02.06.2025
|02.06.2025 11:31
|8859278
|250309-A-YL422-1891
|7486x4813
|1.9 MB
|VICENZA, IT
|3
|0
U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony
