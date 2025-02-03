Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF holds Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), salutes the commanding general during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. The CSM is the senior enlisted advisor to the SETAF-AF commanding general. The change of responsibility ceremony reinforces the noncommissioned officer role in the U.S. Army and highlights their support to their respective command. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 8859267
    VIRIN: 250206-A-NF813-3566
    Resolution: 5556x3969
    Size: 21.77 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Leadership
    US Africa Command
    NCO Corps
    CoR
    StrongerTogether

