SETAF-AF holds Change of Responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), salutes the commanding general during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. The CSM is the senior enlisted advisor to the SETAF-AF commanding general. The change of responsibility ceremony reinforces the noncommissioned officer role in the U.S. Army and highlights their support to their respective command. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Sanchez)