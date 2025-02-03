NJ ESGR holds orientation for Ambassador Program

Photo By Sgt. Derek Vasquez | The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held an Ambassador Program...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Derek Vasquez | The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held an Ambassador Program meeting at the Joint Family Assistance Center in Bordentown, New Jersey, Jan. 10, 2025. Attendees learned about the ESGR's mission of fostering cooperation and offering mediation services between employers and service members. The Ambassador Program aims to designate volunteers as the corporate liaison to the NJ ESGR office, while also teaching volunteers employer "best practices" and unique solutions to enhance current military support programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Derek Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

Organizers with the New Jersey Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held an Ambassador Program orientation for volunteers at the Joint Family Assistance Center in Bordentown, New Jersey, January 10, 2025.



The Ambassador Program, which aims to designate volunteers as the employer liaison to the NJ ESGR office, teaches volunteers “employer best practices" and unique solutions to enhance current military support programs within their company. As the employer liaison, volunteers assist the ESGR mission by educating HR teams, and providing neutral mediation to resolve workplace conflicts involving service members.



“Our ambassadors are the face of ESGR,” said Mike Ferraro, NJ ESGR State Chair. “They are crucial in helping employers understand the challenges faced by our Guardsmen and Reservists.”



Besides serving as a liaison to employers, volunteers of the Ambassador Program also assist in organizing base tours, award programs, and outreach events, such as Operation Yellow Ribbon. Volunteers are also key to recognizing employers who go above and beyond to support Guard and Reserve employees. Awards like the Seven Seals Award and the Freedom Award spotlight employers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their Guard or Reservist employees.



“I’m definitely going to be having a discussion with my HR department to make sure they’re updated with the most recent information regarding ESGR and how they can help with deployments and military commitments, said Timothy Galvin,” Director for Section of Military, Diplomatic, and Field Surgical Affairs at Cooper University Health Care. “I look forward to potentially having further meetings with the ESGR staff and our HR department to foster more communication and collaboration.”



The ESGR, a Department of Defense program established in 1972, remains a vital link between the civilian workforce and Reserve Component service members. With around 800,000 National Guard and Reserve members comprising 38% of the U.S. military, ESGR plays a crucial role in ensuring that employers and service members alike understand their rights, responsibilities, and opportunities.



“For more than 50 years, the ESGR has promoted cooperation and understanding between the brave Americans serving in the United States Armed Forces, the Reserve components and civilian employers of our Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen,” said Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, the Adjutant General of New Jersey. “That includes thousands of job sites across the state where our Airmen and Soldiers can be found.”



Just last month, more than 1,500 New Jersey Army Guardsmen from the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned from the largest combat deployment in the last 15 years of the New Jersey National Guard. Now and in the future, Soldiers from the 42nd Regional Support Group are currently deployed in support of Kosovo and later will deploy in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The ESGR’s mission of fostering cooperation and understanding between service members and their employers will be vital to those Soldiers as they return to their civilian careers.



“We have a strong partnership with General Mays and the New Jersey Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs, said Ferraro. “I feel like in the past we’ve had that as well, but I think we’re now at a point where we’re stepping it up even more. And with her support and the DMAVA team’s support, I think we can do a lot of good work this year too.”