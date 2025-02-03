TAG, Employers attend ESGR Ambassador Program at Bordentown Armory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held an Ambassador Program meeting at the Joint Family Assistance Center in Bordentown, New Jersey, Jan. 10, 2025. Attendees learned about the ESGR's mission of fostering cooperation and offering mediation services between employers and service members. The Ambassador Program aims to designate volunteers as the corporate liaison to the NJ ESGR office, while also teaching volunteers employer "best practices" and unique solutions to enhance current military support programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Derek Vasquez)