    TAG, Employers attend ESGR Ambassador Program at Bordentown Armory [Image 2 of 5]

    TAG, Employers attend ESGR Ambassador Program at Bordentown Armory

    BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Derek Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held an Ambassador Program meeting at the Joint Family Assistance Center in Bordentown, New Jersey, Jan. 10, 2025. Attendees learned about the ESGR's mission of fostering cooperation and offering mediation services between employers and service members. The Ambassador Program aims to designate volunteers as the corporate liaison to the NJ ESGR office, while also teaching volunteers employer "best practices" and unique solutions to enhance current military support programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Derek Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 8854511
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-HZ184-1024
    Resolution: 6227x4151
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Reserves
    ESGR
    National Guard
    NJ National Guard

