100th ARW honors 100th BG members

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – Members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing from RAF Mildenhall, England, recently attended a ceremony in Genk, Belgium, where a plaque was placed to honor the crew of the World War II aircraft Alice from Dallas. Representatives from Belgium, France, Germany, England, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and the United States took part in the event.



“These events bring the reality of our partnerships and friendships to life more than just something they see, read, or take pictures of,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th ARW commander. “Here, we were gathered with local Belgians, Dutch, French and Germans and got to see not only the history but our partnership and friendships be strengthened and come to life in person.”



The aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress, was part of the 350th Bomb Squadron of the 100th Bombardment Group. On Aug. 17, 1943, Alice from Dallas was on a mission to bomb a Messerschmitt aircraft factory in Regensburg and a ball-bearing factory in Schweinfurt. The aircraft was hit over Belgium, leading to crew members abandoning the plane.



Two Airmen did not make it out of the aircraft, perishing in the crash. Three others were captured as prisoners of war, and five escaped with help from Belgian resistance groups, returning to England through the Comet Line, a system of volunteers helping Allied service members escape Nazi-led environments.



The 100th BG, known as the Bloody Hundredth due to its heavy losses in combat, played an important role in the air campaign over Europe during World War II. Today, RAF Mildenhall is home to the 100th ARW, which carries on the unit’s history. The wing’s participation in the ceremony reflected its connection to the original 100th BG and its role in honoring those who served.



A battlefield tour organization led the initiative to install a memorial plaque in Genk. While researching the history of a B-17 crew member buried at Ardennes American Cemetery, the group discovered that Alice From Dallas had crashed in Genk. Reg Jans, working with the organization, learned that there was no memorial for the aircraft or its crew. He worked with the local community and city officials to create the plaque.



“This was a unique experience,” said Rob Paley, 100th ARW historian. “Col. Garlow and I have participated in similar events however they have only been in England. This is the first time we’ve had not just a ceremony honoring the 100th BG member's memory, but one that took us to the physical location of the events.”



Garlow visited the graves of crew members at both the Ardennes American Cemetery, and the Luxembourg American Cemetery, before the plaque unveiling in Genk.



Actors from the television series Masters of the Air, which shows a theatrical history of the 100th Bomb Group, including the Alice From Dallas attack, also attended the ceremony to pay their respects and highlight the legacy of those who served.



The plaque will serve as a historical marker to recognize the Alice From Dallas crew and their role in the war. The 100th ARWs participation in the event highlighted the ongoing connection to its World War II history and its commitment to remembering the past.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.04.2025 06:41 Story ID: 490028 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW honors 100th BG members, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.