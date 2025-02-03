Community members from the city of Genk unveil the B-17 Flying Fortress “Alice From Dallas” plaque at Genk, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2025. The plaque recognized and honored the “Alice From Dallas” crew and the members lost in the aircraft’s final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 06:41
|Photo ID:
|8854145
|VIRIN:
|250126-F-IH537-1977
|Resolution:
|5281x3514
|Size:
|13.45 MB
|Location:
|GENK, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW honors 100th BG members [Image 36 of 36], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
100th ARW honors 100th BG members
No keywords found.