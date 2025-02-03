100th ARW honors 100th BG members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members from the city of Genk unveil the B-17 Flying Fortress “Alice From Dallas” plaque at Genk, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2025. The plaque recognized and honored the “Alice From Dallas” crew and the members lost in the aircraft’s final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)