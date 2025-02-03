Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW honors 100th BG members [Image 36 of 36]

    100th ARW honors 100th BG members

    GENK, BELGIUM

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Community members from the city of Genk unveil the B-17 Flying Fortress “Alice From Dallas” plaque at Genk, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2025. The plaque recognized and honored the “Alice From Dallas” crew and the members lost in the aircraft’s final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 06:41
    Photo ID: 8854145
    VIRIN: 250126-F-IH537-1977
    Resolution: 5281x3514
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: GENK, BE
    100th ARW
    100 BG
    Masters of the Air
    Alice From Dallas

