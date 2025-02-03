Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW honors 100th BG members [Image 35 of 36]

    100th ARW honors 100th BG members

    GENK, BELGIUM

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Military members from various countries salute during the “Alice From Dallas” plaque unveiling ceremony at Genk, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2025. The plaque unveiling brought together Belgian, French, German, Dutch and American communities to honor the B-17 Flying Fortress “Alice From Dallas” crew and the members lost on its final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    100th ARW
    100 BG
    Masters of the Air
    Alice From Dallas

