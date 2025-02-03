100th ARW honors 100th BG members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military members from various countries salute during the “Alice From Dallas” plaque unveiling ceremony at Genk, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2025. The plaque unveiling brought together Belgian, French, German, Dutch and American communities to honor the B-17 Flying Fortress “Alice From Dallas” crew and the members lost on its final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)