Preparing for the worst-case scenarios

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – Early Thursday morning, members of the 90th Missile Wing participated in a semi-annual active shooter exercise to prepare for real-world threats.



“The purpose of this training is to be prepared for any threats,” said Tech. Sgt. Chase Lewis, 90 MW non-commissioned officer in charge of wing exercise planning. “In the worst-case scenario of an active shooter incident on F.E. Warren, we want to ensure our personnel can respond quickly and effectively to neutralize the threat and prevent loss of life and safeguard personnel.”



The exercise scenario began with having the shooter start at 90th Medical Group and migrate over to the base theater. Members from the 90th Security Forces Group and the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron’s Tactical Response Force (TRF) team responded to the clinic and then the theater within minutes of being notified of the situation. Upon arriving to the theater, the defenders traded their firearms for trainer weapons. While this would not happen in a real-world scenario, this was to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the exercise.



After switching to trainer weapons, the 90 SFG and 90 MSOS TRF were able to respond to the shooting, rescuing the “injured” civilians and detaining the shooter from the projection box.



To make the scenario as real-life as possible, volunteers are “moulaged” and have fake injuries applied to the body such as bullet hole wounds, scrapes or bruises.



Airman 1st Class Tanner Confair, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron defender, volunteered to be one of the many “victims” in the exercise.



“I thought it would be an interesting opportunity to support and to see how everything works,” Confair said. “If something happens, they [90 SFG] know what to do and are responsible for it and can do it if it comes to [real] life.”



After “victims” are rescued, they are triaged and taken over to Fall Hall where members of the 90 MDG and emergency medical service trained members of the 90th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department arrive to provide medical care and initiate the transfer of the severely wounded to nearby medical facilities as well as simulating pronouncing individuals as deceased.



At least 100 people participated in the active shooter exercise. Allowing many units to work together for a well-rounded training environment and better communication to ensure the exercise is learned from and made more efficient for the following ones to come. This exercise was considered a success by the 90 MW.

