Preparing for the worst-case scenarios - Jan. 2025 Active Shooter Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Medical Group Airmen help triage and care for a “victim” during a semiannual active shooter exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 23, 2025. Active shooter exercises train military members to respond quickly and effectively to neutralize threats, prevent loss of life and safeguard personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)