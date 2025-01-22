Preparing for the worst-case scenarios - Jan. 2025 Active Shooter Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 90th Medical Group Airman helps triage and care for a “victim” during a semiannual active shooter exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 23, 2025. Acitve shooter exercises train military members to respond quickly and effectively to neutralize the threat, prevent loss of life and safeguard personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)