    Preparing for the worst-case scenarios - Jan. 2025 Active Shooter Exercise [Image 13 of 16]

    Preparing for the worst-case scenarios - Jan. 2025 Active Shooter Exercise

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    A 90th Medical Group Airman helps triage and care for a “victim” during a semiannual active shooter exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 23, 2025. Acitve shooter exercises train military members to respond quickly and effectively to neutralize the threat, prevent loss of life and safeguard personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    This work, Preparing for the worst-case scenarios - Jan. 2025 Active Shooter Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preparing for the worst-case scenarios

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

