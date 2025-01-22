Utah National Guard Supports the Inauguration Ceremony for the 18th Governor of Utah

Photo By Robert Harnden | Members of the Utah Army National Guard's 97th Aviation Troop Command conduct a fly...... read more read more Photo By Robert Harnden | Members of the Utah Army National Guard's 97th Aviation Troop Command conduct a fly over with for the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2025. Gov. Spencer Cox and his team of supporters observe from a balcony. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden) see less | View Image Page

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Members of the Utah National Guard provided a variety of support elements to the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox, starting his second term in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024.

The 23rd Army Band performed on the second-tier balcony of the Eccles Theater, providing an ensemble of upbeat music and a welcoming atmosphere for guests, which included some familiar names, such as former governors Gary Herbert, Jon Huntsman and Mike Leavitt.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, officiated the ceremony as emcee for the event, which was broadcast live by PBS Utah.

It is typical for the Utah National Guard to support governor inauguration ceremonies, and to welcome its new commander-in-chief into office.

An honor guard, featuring service members from both the Utah Air and Army National Guard, adorned the stage with military pride as they presented the official colors. Members of the community performed the national anthem and other patriotic songs. Several musical performers, including Gentri, Academia Mis Raices and Esperanza, and the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square graced the ceremony with quality, heart-felt performances.

Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant of the Utah Supreme Court officiated the oath of office and many eager high school and college-aged youth were in attendance, striving to catch a great photo or retain a piece of memorabilia.

Gov. Cox’s speech honed in on the importance of recognizing family and neighbors. “If you want to understand Utah’s success it really is this simple,” he said, “Moms and dads, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors; there never has been nor will there ever be another replacement.”

Leader of the Utah National Guard’s Command Action Group, Col. Michael Kjar of the Utah Army National Guard commented, “I appreciate the governor's focus on Utah's everyday citizens. Like the governor said, it's the citizens, our neighbors, that we're committed to serving. They make Utah great and enable us to do what we do.”

Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command concluded the event with a fly over, showcasing the state’s primary Army airframes, including the AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, and UH-72 Lakota helicopters.

Many people from the Utah National Guard, the state of Utah, and the local community came together in a tremendous effort to make the inauguration event a memorable occasion for Utahns.

