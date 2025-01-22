Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the Utah Army National Guard's 97th Aviation Troop Command conduct a fly over with for the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2025. Gov. Spencer Cox and his team of supporters observe from a balcony. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 8843667
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-DA103-2002
    Resolution: 3022x1700
    Size: 604.2 KB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah
    Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah National Guard Supports the Inauguration Ceremony for the 18th Governor of Utah

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Army National Guard Governor Inauguration Ceremony 18th Governor of Utah Spencer Cox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download