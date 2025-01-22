Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Utah Army National Guard's 97th Aviation Troop Command conduct a fly over with for the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2025. Gov. Spencer Cox and his team of supporters observe from a balcony. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Robert Harnden)